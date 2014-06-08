DUBAI, June 8 The United Arab Emirates' economic
growth accelerated to 5.2 percent in 2013 from 4.4 percent in
the previous year, the OPEC member's statistics office said on
Sunday.
"One of the most important factors contributing to the
improvement of the 2013 GDP growth...was the development of oil
output and a good and stable level of oil prices in general
during last year, when the average oil price reached nearly $108
per barrel," the National Bureau of Statistics said.
Analysts polled by Reuters in April forecast a deceleration
in the UAE's gross domestic product growth to 4.3 percent in
2014 and 4.0 percent in 2015.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil and Sami Aboudi; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)