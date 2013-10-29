DUBAI Oct 29 GEMS Education, a Dubai-based
schools operator, is seeking to raise about $500 million from a
debut sale of hybrid Islamic bonds to finance its expansion
plans, according to three sources aware of the matter.
The company, which employs about 11,000 staff and operates
around 100 private schools across the Gulf region, has hired
Morgan Stanley Inc, Credit Suisse and Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank (ADIB) to arrange the sale.
Issues of hybrid or perpetual bonds - which combine elements
of both debt and equity - by Gulf companies other than banks
have only started in recent weeks. Some Gulf banks have issued
such instruments since last year to boost their capital.
United Arab Emirates malls operator Majid Al Futtaim raised
$500 million from a perpetual bond sale last week, offering a
rate of 7.125 percent to investors. The proceeds were to be used
to partly fund the company's acquisition of Carrefour's
stake in a joint venture.
Saudi Arabian dairy firm Almarai sold a 1.7
billion riyal ($453 million) perpetual sukuk in September, the
region's first such issue by a corporate borrower.
GEMS plans to begin roadshows in the United Arab Emirates
this Thursday with investor meetings scheduled in Asia and
Europe next week, said one of the sources, who declined to be
identified.
Bloomberg News first reported GEMS' plans to issue the
Islamic bond instrument. The company did not immediately
comment.
In September, GEMS Chairman Sunny Varkey told Reuters that
the firm was seeking to raise about $500 million to fund growth
by selling a stake in itself of up to 20 percent, and had
engaged Credit Suisse to help with the process.
It was not clear whether the company was still proceeding
with that plan.
Abraaj Group, the Middle East's largest private equity firm,
bought 25 percent of GEMS in 2007, restructuring the stake five
years later into a loan.
GEMS raised a $545 million loan from local banks including
ADIB in April for new investments in schools in the region and
for refinancing.
