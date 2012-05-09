FRANKFURT May 9 Airline Emirates
took a new approach in its long-running battle to secure slots
at Berlin and Stuttgart airports, brandishing before the
government a study that contradicts claims it takes business
from flag carrier Lufthansa.
"It's not that Germany's restrictive but it's over 10 years
now that we've been asking politely," Andrew Parker, senior vice
president public affairs at Emirates, told journalists in
Frankfurt on Wednesday.
So far, the Gulf-based carrier may only fly to four airports
in Germany and its plans to expand have met with fierce
opposition from Lufthansa, which claims Emirates
benefits from unfair subsidies and is therefore distorting
competition on the German market.
The study, compiled for Emirates by the non-profit German
Aerospace Centre DLR, says that Emirates has created additional
demand for travel between Germany and the eastern hemisphere and
that if it were allowed to fly into Berlin and Stuttgart on a
daily basis, it would create close to 1,000 jobs through
aviation-related activities and tourism.
The research, which Emirates will present to politicians in
Berlin, also says Emirates would compete more with rival Gulf
airline Etihad than with Lufthansa were it allowed to fly into
and out of Berlin and Stuttgart.
Lufthansa has cited competition from Gulf airlines as one of
the main reasons why it needs a new 1.5 billion euro ($1.95
billion) savings drive.
Some have argued that Emirates could stop operations at two
of the airports it serves now in order to fly into Berlin and
Stuttgart, the southwestern German city where it hopes to take
advantage of cargo and business travel demand from the region's
big carmakers like Daimler.
The recent move by fellow Gulf carrier Etihad to raise its
stake in German No.2 carrier Air Berlin to almost 30
percent also highlights Emirates' lack of access to Berlin.
Emirates' Parker said however that the airline would not
give up any of its existing destinations in Germany - Frankfurt,
Hamburg, Munich and Duesseldorf - nor would it resort to
acquisitions to get further access to the market.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)