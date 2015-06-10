ABU DHABI, June 10 United Arab Emirates green energy firm Masdar may invest in renewable energy projects jointly with Germany's RWE, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Masdar is in discussions about potential investments in renewable energy projects with RWE," the Abu Dhabi source said, declining to be named as the matter is not yet public. The source did not elaborate.

A spokeswoman for RWE declined to comment.

On Tuesday RWE's Chief Executive Peter Terium had told Reuters that the company was in talks with an Abu Dhabi investor regarding joint renewable energy projects in the Gulf region, but declined to reveal its identity.

Unlisted Masdar is wholly-owned by Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala. Oil-rich Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE is investing billions of dollars in industry, tourism, real estate and renewable energy as it diversifies its economy away from oil.

In September, Masdar acquired a 35 percent stake in a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) offshore wind project in eastern England. This is Masdar's second big investment in the British offshore wind energy market. The company also has a 20 percent stake in the 630 MW London Array project, the world's biggest offshore wind farm.

Masdar, to which the oil-rich emirate's government has committed $15 billion, has also invested substantially in renewable energy projects in countries including Spain, Morocco, Mauritania and Afghanistan. (Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by William Maclean and Louise Heavens)