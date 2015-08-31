By Stanley Carvalho and Tom Arnold
| ABU DHABI/DUBAI
ABU DHABI/DUBAI Aug 31 A Dubai-based gold and
jewellery retailer has defaulted on loans worth about 500
million dirhams ($136.2 million), with banks considering options
including legal action to retrieve the money, four banking and
trade sources told Reuters.
The non-payment by Atlas Jewellery, which has more than 50
branches across the Gulf and in India, affects at least 15
banks, the sources said on condition of anonymity because the
information isn't public.
It was not clear why Atlas Jewellery had failed to honour
its debts. Company officials declined to comment and Reuters was
unable to contact the company's owner, M.M. Ramachandran.
Dubai police said the Indian national and his daughter had
been arrested in cases relating to suspected bounced cheques.
Dubai has in recent years joined the likes of London, New
York and Hong Kong as a major gold trading centre thanks to its
proximity to the world's largest gold consumer, India, and an
aggressive drive to become a regional commodities hub.
This is the second scandal involving Dubai jewellery
businesses since the city's rise to prominence as a significant
gold trading centre. In March 2010 the Dubai Financial Services
Authority sanctioned three brothers behind Damas International
over unauthorised withdrawals from the company of 1.94 kg of
gold and cash worth about 365 million dirhams.
The sources said that banks affected by the Atlas
allegations -- mostly local lenders but also including at least
two Indian banks -- met last week to discuss the matter, with
some banks pushing for a hard line but others willing to write
off the debt.
"At the next meeting of banks, a common line of action to
recover the money will be decided," one banker who attended the
meeting told Reuters, indicating that they would meet again in
early September.
LEGAL DILEMMA
The lack of consensus on how to proceed stems from United
Arab Emirates' insolvency laws that make it challenging for
lenders to seek legal redress against defaulters. Loan default,
which is a civil matter in most Western jurisdictions, is
treated as a criminal offence in the UAE.
When a wave of defaults hit UAE companies at the turn of the
decade, most banks chose to extend debt maturities rather than
initiate proceedings through the courts.
Atlas Jewellery, founded by Ramachandran in Kuwait in 1981
but forced to relocate to Dubai after its trading was suspended
by the first Gulf War, also has interests in real estate and
healthcare. It owns and manages two hospitals in Oman's capital,
Muscat.
As a last resort, banks are hoping they may be able to
recover their dues by taking control of Atlas's healthcare
business, a second banker who attended the meeting said.
"Banks are in talks with other senior officials of the group
to find a viable solution," he said.
The matter is complicated by the arrest of Ramachandran, a
popular figure in Dubai's gold trade and in the south Indian
state of Kerala, from where he hails.
Dubai police said Ramachandran was arrested on Aug. 23 by
order of the prosector. "He is arrested and is in our custody,"
a spokesman said, adding that investigations are ongoing.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
(Editing by David French and David Goodman)