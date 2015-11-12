ABU DHABI Nov 12 The owner of a Dubai-based
gold and jewellery retailer was sentenced to three years in
prison for writing two cheques totaling 34 million dirhams
($9.26 million) that bounced, local media reported.
Gulf News said the defendant was Indian-born M.M.
Ramachandran, owner of Atlas Jewellery, who was arrested in
August in cases related to suspected bounced cheques.
Dubai has in recent years joined the likes of London, New
York and Hong Kong as a major gold trading centre thanks to its
proximity to the world's largest gold consumer, India, and an
aggressive drive to become a regional commodities hub.
This is the second scandal involving Dubai jewellery
businesses since the city's rise to prominence as a gold trading
centre. In March 2010, Dubai sanctioned three brothers for
unauthorised withdrawals from their company of 1.94 kg of gold
and cash worth about 365 million dirhams.
Dubai court officials were not available for comment but the
public prosecutor's office announced a three-year prison term
handed down on Thursday to a defendant with Ramachandran's
initials for "providing a check in bad faith".
Banking and trade sources said the gold retailer had
defaulted on loans worth about 500 million dirhams and banks
were considering options including legal action to retrieve
their money.
The sources said some 15 mostly local banks had granted
loans to Atlas Jewellery, which has more than 50 branches across
the Gulf and India. After his arrest, the company asked banks
for time to put together a repayment plan.
Atlas Jewellery was founded by Ramachandran in Kuwait in
1981 and moved to Dubai after its trading was suspended by the
first Gulf War. It has interests in real estate, healthcare and
owns and manages two hospitals in Oman's capital, Muscat.
A spokesman for Atlas did not return calls made by Reuters.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Tom
Heneghan)