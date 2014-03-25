DUBAI, March 25 Abu Dhabi-based private equity
firm Gulf Capital plans to sell its remaining stake in Gulf
Marine Services within two years in the open market and
expects to make a total profit of about 10 times its original
investment, or around $600 million.
Gulf Capital floated approximately 40 percent of its holding
in the vessel operator on the London Stock Exchange earlier this
month and plans to sell its remaining 49.7 percent stake in the
coming two years, chief executive Karim El Solh said on Tuesday.
That could give a boost to a Middle East private equity
market which has been almost frozen since the global crisis hit
in 2009.
"We've made almost 10 times our money on this investment.
That's more than the size of the whole Equity Partners Fund," El
Solh said from his office in Abu Dhabi, referring to a $533
million Gulf Capital fund which is almost 80 percent invested
over eight deals across the Gulf region.
"We've diluted 40 percent of our stake and will plan to sell
the rest in the open market within the coming two years. The
London Exchange is very liquid and will enable us to fully exit
our investment smoothly," he said.
Gulf Capital bought an 80 percent stake in Gulf Marine
Services (GMS) through its GC Equity Partners II Fund in 2007,
and grew the company from a UAE-based oil and gas services firm
into one with operations across the Gulf region, as well as in
the Middle East and Europe's North Sea.
GMS operates self-propelled, self-elevated support vessel
fleets for clients in the oil and gas sector.
Gulf Capital paid close to $60 million for its original
stake according to Reuters calculations.
The initial public offering (IPO), completed last week,
valued GMS at 472 million pounds ($783 million) at the offer
price of 135 pence and total proceeds raised in the IPO were 179
million pounds, after exercise of the over-allotment option.
At 1320 GMT, GMS shares were up 1.4 percent at 158.5 pence.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Mark Potter)