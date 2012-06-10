* Financing issues, valuation cause of stalled talks -
* CEO says still open to sale but acknowledges impediments
* Two bidders were shortlisted from dozen parties for talks
* Gulf Capital CEO says may look at IPO for GMS in 2 years
By Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, June 10 A potential $500 million sale of
a 79-percent stake in Gulf Marine Services (GMS) by its Abu
Dhabi-based private equity owner has collapsed due to financing
issues and differences over valuation, three sources said.
They said that talks between seller Gulf Capital, a regional
private equity firm with around $1 billion in assets and two
bidders shortlisted from over a dozen suitors had ended, in a
fresh blow to private equity exits in the region.
"There was a buy-sell price gap and the buyers could not get
the financing sorted out. American and European investors were
the final bidders but talks are now back in ground zero," said
one of the sources.
Gulf Capital's Chief Executive Karim El Solh confirmed that
there were impediments to a sale but added that the firm had not
given up on its disposal plans.
"The size and profitability of GMS became so big that many
of the interested buyers cannot afford it. We're still open for
a sale process," he told Reuters on Sunday.
The private equity firm is also exploring a potential
initial public offering for Gulf Marine in a major stock market
like London or Singapore in two years' time, said El Solh.
"Our third option is to do a leveraged recapitalisation so
we borrow against the company and distribute dividends to
shareholders. That's one step leading to a blockbuster global
IPO," said El Solh.
El Solh had told Reuters in an interview in April that the
company expected to raise more than $500 million from the sale
of its GMS stake before the end of June.
The failed discussions underline the difficulties companies
face in raising funds for acquisitions as banks across Europe
and the United States retrench due to the euro zone debt crisis
and the prospect of increased capital requirements.
LITMUS TEST
Credit Suisse, which is also an investor in Gulf
Capital's fund, was the advisor on the sale, seen as a litmus
test for more private equity exits from the region.
J.P. Morgan Chase was brought in at a later stage by
Gulf Capital to arrange financing and several local lenders were
also approached but in vain, one of the sources said.
Private equity funds in the Middle East are under pressure
to exit investments and provide returns to their investors who
piled in money to the region during the boom years of 2004-2007.
Some 218 investments were made by regional private equity
funds between 2004 and 2009, of which the funds have only exited
14, according to a 2011 report by the Wharton School of the
University of Pennsylvania and Saudi private equity firm Amwal
AlKhaleej.
Gulf Capital had acquired the stake in GMS in 2007. GMS'
clients include prominent oil firms such as Saudi Aramco, Qatar
Petroleum and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.
GMS's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation) has grown from $10 million in 2007 to $100
million last year, according to El Solh.
Gulf Capital owns stake in firms such as healthcare chain
Techno Scan and water engineering firm Metito Holdings,
according to its website.
Last year, the company and Amwal AlKhaleej sold their stakes
in Maritime Industrial Services in a $336 million deal to
Lamprell Plc in one of the rare private equity exits from the
region.
Regional private equity firm Abraaj Capital also sold its
stake in Turkish hospital group Acibadem to Malaysia's
state-linked investor fund Khazanah Nasional.