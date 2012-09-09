* Al Habtoor to offer 25 pct additional shares in IPO
* Seeks to raise between 5 bln to 6 bln dirhams
* Proceeds from IPO to be used to acquire hotels in Europe
* Eyeing dual listing in London and Saudi Arabia
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Sept 9 The Al Habtoor Group, a
family-owned Dubai conglomerate, plans to raise as much as $1.6
billion through an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Dubai
bourse next year, in a move likely to boost moribund equity
markets in the region.
The company, whose portfolio spans the hospitality,
construction, education and automotive sectors, plans to issue
new shares worth 25 percent of its capital as part of the
listing, Khalaf Al Habtoor, chairman of the group, told Reuters.
It has hired Grant Thornton as financial adviser for the
planned IPO.
The Dubai-based company is one of the UAE's biggest family
businesses and a stock market float from the group is seen
adding momentum to local equity markets which have struggled to
attract new companies since the global financial crisis.
Market volatility and a reluctance among retail investors,
burnt by the collapse in stock prices in the crisis, have been
cited as factors behind the lack of new public offerings.
The last listing on the Dubai benchmark was Drake & Scull
in March 2009, while the Abu Dhabi index has only seen
a couple of minor sales since 2008.
The family firm plans to use proceeds from the listing to
expand its businesses and acquire properties globally.
"We will use some of the funds for our plans to acquire
hotels in London and Paris," Khalaf Al Habtoor, the chairman of
Al Habtoor Group told Reuters.
"The funds would be used mainly for our expansion plans. We
are also looking to enter into hospitals."
He said the listing is expected to be completed before
October next year.
Al Habtoor, which also holds a 27.5 percent stake in a
joint-venture construction firm with Australia's Leighton Group
, said they would issue 25 percent additional shares
that would help raise between 5 billion to 6 billion dirhams
($1.6 billion).
That would give the company a valuation of $6.4 billion.
Developer Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest listed
firm, is valued at $5.5 billion, according to Reuters data.
Its venture with Leighton will not be part of the IPO as the
company is a minority shareholder in the partnership.
Al Habtoor is considering simultaneously listing in London
and Saudi Arabia, the chairman said.
"We are looking for investors in the region. Nasdaq Dubai
needs a strong family company to be with them. We are also
looking at London and maybe Saudi Arabia."
Al Habtoor operates in local and international markets, and
employ over 40,000 people.
Earlier this year, the firm unveiled plans to develop a new
$1.3 billion hotel and entertainment complex in Dubai, despite a
property collapse that has seen prices plunge from a 2008 peak.
The group expects revenues to rise 15 percent this year
after 10 percent growth between 2010 and 2011.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
