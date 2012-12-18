DUBAI Dec 18 Al Habtoor Group, a family-owned
Dubai conglomerate, said on Tuesday it has postponed a planned
initial public offering.
The group, which gave no reasons for the decision, had
planned to raise as much as $1.6 billion through an initial
public offering on the Nasdaq Dubai next year.
"After a thorough evaluation I have decided to postpone the
IPO. It is a moral issue not taking the group public at this
time. I will continue to focus on best practice and growing the
company in a sustainable way," Chairman Khalaf Al Habtoor said
in a statement.
The company, whose portfolio spans the hospitality,
construction, education and automotive sectors, had hired Grant
Thornton as financial adviser for the planned IPO, which would
have involved new shares worth 25 percent of its capital being
sold to the public, Al Habtoor told Reuters in September.
