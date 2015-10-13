* China's Harbin Electric, Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power
announced as preferred bidder
* Harbin Electric and Alstom of France will build the plant
* Consortium talking to banks about $1.4 bln loan for
project
(Adds detail, context)
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, Oct 13 Dubai has chosen a consortium
including China's Harbin Electric and Saudi Arabia's
ACWA Power as the preferred bidder to build and operate a 1,200
megawatt clean coal power plant, the state utility said, as the
emirate seeks to diversify its energy mix to meet rapidly rising
demand.
The plant is the first phase of the $1.8 billion Hassyan
clean coal project under planning by Dubai Electricity and Water
Authority (DEWA). One unit of 600 MW is to be operational by
March 2020 and another unit of the same size by March 2021.
Lacking the huge oil reserves of its neighbour Abu Dhabi,
Dubai is striving to broaden its sources of energy as the
population rises. It has set a target to diversify its energy
mix by 2030 to include 7 percent from clean coal, 7 percent from
nuclear power, 15 percent from solar and 71 percent from gas.
Currently, a larger proportion of Dubai's energy comes from gas.
DEWA will be the major stakeholder with a 51 percent share
in the company established to build and operate the Hassyan
plant.
But the bulk of the cost will be shouldered by the
consortium. It is talking to Chinese-state owned credit agency
Export-Import Bank of China and lenders including Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China,
Standard Chartered and Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank
about a $1.4 billion loan for the project, Paddy
Padmanathan, chief executive of ACWA Power, told reporters on
Tuesday on the sidelines of an event to announce the preferred
bidder.
DEWA will finance around a further $200 million of the
project, with the consortium raising the final chunk from
equity, officials said.
The consortium bid to provide electricity at a levelised
cost of 4.501 U.S. cents per kilowatt hour based on May 2015
coal prices, DEWA said.
Harbin Electric and Alstom of France will build
the plant while those companies as well as ACWA and U.S.-based
NRG Energy will operate it, DEWA said on Tuesday.
DEWA said it plans to launch two additional projects to bring
the eventual total capacity of Hassyan to 3,600 MW.
Dubai has also launched plans to build a solar park with a
potential capacity of 1,000 MW to help cut its energy imports.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia, editing by David Evans)