ABU DHABI Oct 23 Dubai-based private equity
firm TVM Capital Healthcare Partners plans to invest $200
million over the next four year to expand its companies across
the Gulf Arab region and India, its chairman told Reuters.
The private healthcare-focused firm has made four
investments in the United Arab Emirates since 2009 through its
$120 million fund to provide specialised services in
collaboration with western partners including Germany's Provita
and Britain's Bourn Hall International.
Its fifth investment, a majority stake in Egypt's Ameco
Medical Industries, will be finalised shortly, said
Helmut Schuhsler, who is also TVM's chief executive.
"Our growth plan is to build these companies into strong
entities in the UAE and expand into the other Gulf markets and
beyond," said Schuhsler, identifying entry into Saudi Arabia,
Qatar and Oman as immediate targets for expansion.
Healthcare in the Gulf region is experiencing a boom as
rising wealth means that more individuals are affected by
"lifestyle diseases". For example, five of the six Gulf states
are in the global top 10 for prevalence of diabetes.
The market is projected to grow at 12 percent a year to
$69.4 billion by 2018, from an estimated $39.4 billion in 2013,
according to investment bank Alpen Capital.
FUNDRAISING OPTIONS
TVM will need about $200 million of growth capital in the
next three to four years, Schuhsler said, adding that
fundraising options include a second fund inviting the
participation of co-investors or stock market listings.
Some UAE healthcare companies have already trodden the
capital markets route. Abu Dhabi-based NMC Health and Al
Noor Hospitals both listed on the London Stock Exchange
in the past two years and have since traded well above their
debut share prices.
"There's an increasing interest in the healthcare sector and
if you reach a certain size you can take companies public,"
Schuhsler said, adding that he expects to take all four UAE
entities public by 2018 if the market opens up for smaller
companies.
Expansion is under way at all four businesses, Schuhsler
said, including a significant increase in bed numbers and new
facilities in the Northern Emirates - the five emirates other
than Abu Dhabi and Dubai which make up the UAE.
One of the companies, in vitro fertilisation (IVF) chain
Bourn Hall International, has expanded into India with two
centres and up to $40 million will be invested next year to
expand operations in the country.
"By 2020 we would have invested in at least 20 companies
across the Middle East, North Africa and India. Our game plan is
to build brands and expand in the region," Schuhsler said of
their medium-term prospects.
(Editing by David French and David Goodman)