DUBAI, April 27 The Abu Dhabi government has
cancelled a requirement for its citizens to make a 20 percent
co-payment for treatment at private facilities, official news
agency WAM said.
This decision is a boon to private healthcare providers in
Abu Dhabi, including foreign companies.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan
ordered the change, restoring coverage of the government's Thiqa
medical insurance scheme to 100 percent, WAM reported late on
Wednesday.
He also ordered construction of a medical college and a
specialised healthcare district.
International healthcare operator Mediclinic and
other foreign companies with investments in Abu Dhabi had been
lobbying for the co-payment to be abolished, complaining that it
affects their business.
The co-payment, which did not apply to government hospitals,
was introduced in July last year. That turned out to be a
crucial period for London-listed Mediclinic as it had just
bought Abu Dhabi private hospital group Al Noor for about $1.7
billion.
