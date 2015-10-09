ABU DHABI Oct 9 NMC Health, the United
Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, said on Friday it had
made an informal cash and share offer to buy rival Al Noor
Hospitals Group, sparking a race with South Africa's Mediclinic
International Ltd.
UAE-based Al Noor said earlier this week that it is in
merger talks with South Africa's privately owned group
Mediclinic International Ltd through the issue of new shares to
Mediclinic shareholders, classified as a reverse takeover of Al
Noor by Mediclinic.
Al Noor confirmed it had received an offer from NMC in a
separate statement to the bourse, without disclosing details.
Both NMC and Al Noor are listed in London.
"NMC believes the financial rationale and strategic logic of
the combination of our businesses is compelling, creating a
Middle Eastern market leader in acute and post-acute care with a
clear leading position in the highly attractive UAE market," NMC
said in a statement on the London bourse.
"The combined group would be able to capture business
opportunities and provide clinical services which are not
readily available to the companies on a standalone basis."
NMC is now required to either announce a firm intention to
make an offer or withdraw its informal offer by Nov. 6, the
statement from Al Noor said.
Mediclinic is a Johannesburg-listed private hospital group
with operations in South Africa, Namibia, Switzerland and the
United Arab Emirates.
Abu Dhabi-based NMC, founded by billionaire Indian
entrepreneur B.R. Shetty, is one of the largest private sector
healthcare providers in the UAE and operates general and
specialised hospitals, pharmacies and medical centres.
Abu Dhabi-based Al Noor also provides healthcare through
hospitals and clinics across the UAE.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Susan Fenton)