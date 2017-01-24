Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
ABU DHABI Some 7,000 athletes and their families from 170 countries will participate in the Special Olympics World Games from March 14-21, 2019 in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, organisers said on Tuesday.
Abu Dhabi won a bid last year to host the games, which celebrate the skills, talents and sporting achievements of athletes with intellectual disabilities from across the world.
The games, which will be held for the first time in the Middle East, will see athletes compete in 22 sports at multiple venues across the city.
“Hosting the Special Olympics World Games is a way for the country to reinforce its long-standing commitment to creating inclusion,” Timothy Shriver, Special Olympics Chairman told reporters.
“We believe the Abu Dhabi Games will create a lasting impact for the Special Olympics movement.”
Founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Special Olympics is a global movement that seeks to provide year-round sporting activities and healthy athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
The last Special Olympics was held in Los Angeles in 2015.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.