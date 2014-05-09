DOHA May 9 Dubai-based hotel operator Jumeirah
Group will invest 8 billion dirhams ($2.19 billion) to expand
projects in 11 countries over the next three years, the official
state news agency WAM reported on Friday.
The group is part of Dubai Holding, a conglomerate owned by
the emirate's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.
The expansion will see an addition of 4,300 hotels rooms
over the next three years, WAM said.
The agency cited Sheikh Mohammed saying that hospitality and
aviation companies were the "success story" of the UAE.
"These companies bear greater responsibility compared to the
government when it comes to representation of our national
economy and boosting confidence in UAE investments in all
sectors," said Sheikh Mohammed.
Dubai Holding is the personal investment arm of Sheikh
Mohammed and has a portfolio of companies focused on
hospitality, real estate, telecommunications, investments and
other services.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; editing by Jason Neely)