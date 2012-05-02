DUBAI May 2 ICAP Plc, the world's
largest interdealer broker, has opened an office in Dubai with a
financial futures and options team, as the British firm seeks to
expand its derivatives business in the Middle East.
ICAP said on Wednesday its Dubai office, which will
initially have four employees, will be led by Senior Executive
Officer, Sharaz Hussain, formerly of MF Global. He will report
to Gary Pettit, global head of financial futures and options in
London.
"With the rapidly expanding economy in the Gulf region, ICAP
considers it essential to have a strong presence in the Middle
East, complementing its presence to the East and West of the
region," the company said in a statement.
ICAP has also hired Michael Drennan, who also used to work
at MF Global which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
six months ago, to head its North America Future and Options
team based in Chicago.
The interest rates, commodities, foreign exchange and equity
derivatives broker already has offices in London, New York,
Chicago, Singapore, Sydney and Wellington.
Large Middle Eastern sovereign funds and institutions have
been using sophisticated derivative trading instruments since
the global financial crisis, helping banks counter a slump in
the region's traditional league-table business.
In March, ICAP said it was trading in line with market
expectations, with a strong performance at its commodities and
energy arm helping offset tougher conditions on its credit
markets side.