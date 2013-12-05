DUBAI Dec 5 Investment Corp of Dubai, the
flagship holding firm of some of the emirate's top companies,
has acquired the Atlantis hotel from a unit of Dubai World for
an undisclosed sum, a statement said on Thursday.
The hotel, which sits at the head of a manmade island in the
shape of a palm tree, was set up in 2008 as a joint venture
between Dubai World's Istithmar World and Kerzner International
, with the former acquiring full control in April 2012.
ICD has holdings in some of the emirate's most high profile
brands, including Emirates airline, Emaar Properties
and lender Emirates NBD.
"Our acquisition of an asset that is a major contributor to
the domestic tourist industry is in line with our overall
strategy to support long term, sustainable growth for Dubai,"
Khalifa Al Daboos, deputy chief executive officer of ICD, said
in the statement.
