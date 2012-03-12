* Emirates to continue to invest in product, sales chief
says
* Emirates revenue expanding faster than seat percentage
growth
* 'We prefer to buy aircraft than airlines'
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, March 12 A top Emirates executive
has delivered a warning to Europe's struggling airlines that
they could lose more business to booming Middle East carriers as
they pay the price of years of political neglect.
Thierry Antinori, who walked away from the top job at
Austrian Airlines to join the largest Arab carrier last year,
said airlines such as Emirates were well placed to continue
expanding while some rivals lurched into a downward spiral of
investment.
"I think with our geographical position and the quality of
products and networks we are offering, there is clearly an
opportunity for the Middle East airlines to strengthen their
position on the global industry map," he told Reuters.
"I even consider the next years as an opportunity for
Emirates to increase the gap with some of our competitors,
because we are just looking at what the customer wants."
The Frenchman dismissed the possibility that Dubai-based
Emirates would step in to bail out or buy European airlines and
repeated its reluctance to join one of the major alliances.
In December, Gulf rival Etihad Airways of Abu Dhabi took a
stake of almost 30 of Germany's Air Berlin. There are
also reports that Etihad is interested in holding talks with the
Irish government over the sale of its 25 percent stake in Aer
Lingus.
"We prefer to rely on our product, so we prefer to buy
airplanes than airlines," the Emirates official said.
"We do not lose time in discussion with alliances, which are
not very clear for the customer to understand. They say 'we
offer you seamless travel' but in the end they offer seamless
trouble," said Antinori, who joined Emirates as Executive Vice
President, Passenger Sales Worldwide, in September.
Antinori's decision to defect from Lufthansa came
days before he was due to become chief executive of loss-making
Austrian and took the industry by surprise. Six months later, he
has a blunt assessment of the malaise gripping European
airlines, half a dozen of which have gone bankrupt this year.
"Aviation was made a strategic industry in Dubai 20 years
ago. In Europe it is not strategic and it is not important for
politicians to win elections. That is why airline lobbying is
not heard, investments are blocked, taxes are increasing and as
a result airlines do not have modern fleets and then they save
money on products."
Recent aircraft improvements have put most of the world's
population within a direct flight from the Gulf, resulting in
airport and fleet expansion and shifting more of the global
network map to large hubs such as Dubai from the U.S. and
Europe.
"You cannot stop the Middle East airlines because they are
in the centre of the world; they have the best infrastructure...
and never save money on product," Antinori said.
"That is the big difference with Europe (where) there is no
strategy, and because of that they reduce the quality and the
infrastructure, and the fleets become older."
EMISSIONS COST
The critique of European aviation policy comes as the
industry faces tough battles over airport expansion in the UK or
a new system of European Union charges for jet emissions -- two
issues that also affect airlines in the Gulf and elsewhere.
Antinori said the EU's emissions trading scheme would cost
Emirates 40 million euros in 2012, rising to half a billion in
2020, and this would ultimately mean higher ticket prices.
Emirates meanwhile remains locked in a battle over access to
Germany, where it has long sought to secure landing rights in
Berlin and Stuttgart, as well as access in Canada.
Emirates' decision to choose the Berlin Air Show in 2010 to
order 32 extra A380s was seen as a reminder of its importance
for Airbus jobs, many of which are in Germany. But the airline
is still unable to add to four existing German entry points.
"We understand that governments need time to think. We are
patient; I am sure we will find a solution," Antinori said.
Emirates is the world's largest buyer of A380s, with a total
of 90 on order, and Boeing's 777 mini-jumbos.
European airlines accuse Emirates and others in the Gulf oil
region of expanding on the back of subsidies.
Emirates denies this, saying it pays a full price for its
fuel and that critics like Air France, which unveiled steep
losses last week, should examine their own business models.
Antinori said Emirates was outperforming the industry but
was not immune to record fuel prices.
"We were able in the last months to increase our load factor
in comparison with previous years. The revenue increase at
Emirates is higher than the percentage increase in seats."
Middle East passenger traffic grew 14.5 percent in January,
versus 5.3 percent in Europe, according to airlines body IATA.
(Editing by Reed Stevenson)