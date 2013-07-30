* One estimate has Dubai property prices up 35 pct in June
* IMF says no bubble yet, but further fast rise could make
one
* Mortgage caps not enough to control property market
* Dubai and GREs' debt rose in past year
* IMF says ENBD's lending to government raises concerns
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, July 30 The International Monetary Fund
warned Dubai on Tuesday that the emirate might need to intervene
in its property market to prevent another boom-and-bust cycle of
the kind which brought it close to default four years ago.
Over-inflated Dubai real estate prices crashed by more than
50 percent in 2009 and 2010, triggering a corporate debt crisis
which unsettled financial markets around the world.
The economy and the property market are now recovering, but
so strongly that the IMF worries another bubble could form - and
because Dubai's debt has continued to rise, it might have
difficulty coping with fresh instability.
Harald Finger, IMF mission chief to the United Arab
Emirates, noted that by one commercial bank's estimate, listed
Dubai property prices soared 35 percent from a year ago in June.
"It is too early to speak of a bubble, but should price
increases continue to take place at this pace, action will need
to be taken to prevent a bubble," he said after annual economic
consultations between the IMF and the United Arab Emirates.
Last year the UAE central bank tried to introduce caps on
home mortgage lending as a way to head off another bubble, but
suspended them after lobbying by commercial banks, which
complained their business would suffer.
The central bank is now negotiating revised caps with the
banks, but Finger said that because much home buying in the UAE
was done with cash rather than mortgages, the mortgage rules
would need to be complemented by other measures.
If property prices continue to surge, one suitable step
might be introducing fees on real estate market activity, he
told a media conference call.
However, Dubai's business success has been built on a
low-tax environment, and it is not clear whether the emirate
would be willing to consider such a step.
Finger said he had discussed the idea of fees with Dubai
officials, who had replied that they might be considered but
would need careful coordination with the rest of the UAE to
ensure that Dubai's competitiveness was not damaged.
NEW PROJECTS
Dubai property developers, many of them linked to the
government, have announced a string of massive real estate
projects over the past nine months, including high-end housing,
shopping malls and amusement parks - reminiscent of previous
building crazes that included the construction of palm-shaped
man-made islands and other high-profile projects.
The Al Bayan newspaper, a UAE publication, calculated that
if they all went ahead, the projects would require total
financing of over 666 billion dirhams ($180 billion).
Finger said that since Dubai's government-linked enterprises
(GREs) were still saddled with debt from the last crisis, they
would need to tread carefully to avoid being vulnerable if
another bout of volatility in global financial markets hit the
emirate's property sector.
"These projects increase business confidence, but they also
call for prudent economic policies in order to prevent a
possible build-up of a renewed boom-and-bust cycle in the UAE."
In a report, the IMF said the total debt of the Dubai
government and its GREs had risen $13 billion to $142 billion
between March 2012 and April 2013, reaching 102 percent of the
gross domestic product of Dubai and the UAE's small northern
emirates. Finger called that level "a source of concern".
The government's debt rose $4.5 billion as Emirates NBD
, Dubai's top bank, lent it more money. The
concentration of ENBD's loans to the government is high, raising
corporate governance and risk management concerns, the IMF said.
ENBD has said it is managing its loan book prudently and
this month cut its estimate of non-performing loans this year
because of a strengthening local economy.
The IMF estimates that about $64 billion of debt held by
Dubai and the GREs will come due between 2014 and 2016, some of
it the result of debt restructuring deals done in the wake of
the last crisis.
A plunge in Dubai bond yields last year shows that financial
markets believe the emirate will have little trouble repaying
that debt. But the IMF said: "Although Dubai's operating
environment improved markedly, these large rollovers,
particularly for the GREs, could still prove challenging."
