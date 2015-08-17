(Adds Modi comments on terrorism)
DUBAI Aug 17 India and the United Arab Emirates
will set up a multi-billion dollar fund to invest in Indian
infrastructure projects and cooperate in producing military
equipment, space technology and nuclear energy, officials said
on Monday.
Indian Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyan Jaishankar announced
the plans at the end of a two-day visit to the UAE by Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, which focused on both business ties and
national security.
India is eager for foreign capital and technology to develop
its economy while the UAE, one of the richest of the Gulf Arab
energy exporters, wants to use overseas investments to diversify
its asset base beyond oil.
The fund will aim to raise $75 billion to build railways,
ports, roads and other projects in India, Jaishankar said. He
did not give a time frame, say how such a huge sum would be
financed or describe how the fund would be structured.
A joint statement by the two governments said the UAE would
help India develop strategic petroleum reserves in addition to
its upstream and downstream petroleum sectors.
It set a target of increasing bilateral trade by 60 percent
in the next five years and pledged cooperation in developing and
launching satellites, as well as peaceful uses of nuclear
energy.
The governments will "cooperate in manufacture of defence
equipment in India", the statement said without elaborating.
Both countries have been in conflict with Islamist
militants, and the statement undertook to increase cooperation
in counter-terrorism operations and intelligence sharing.
Modi said India had repeatedly fallen victim to acts of
terrorism and it was time global powers unite to tackle the
issue.
His comments come days ahead of reconciliation talks between
India and Pakistan, where New Delhi is likely to present its
neighbour with a dossier of evidence of its involvement in
recent militant attacks.
"Good terrorism, bad terrorism, will not work," Modi said,
addressing a crowd of 40,000 people, including Indians working
in the Gulf, who often chanted his name during the 60-minute
speech. The UAE has an Indian community of over 2.5 million
people.
"A decision has to be taken - are you with terrorism or with
humanity," he said, urging global powers to act.
India has long held Pakistan responsible for acts of
terrorism in not just disputed Kashmir but also the rest of the
country. Pakistan denies the allegation but says New Delhi must
hold talks to resolve the row over Kashmir.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Dubai and Aditi Shah in New
Delhi; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and
Dominic Evans)