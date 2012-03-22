NEW DELHI, March 22 Dubai's Emirates Airline is open to investments in India, its chairman said after a meeting with the country's civil aviation minister on Thursday.

"We are open to profitable investments, but we are not talking specifically about Kingfisher," Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum told reporters, referring to the troubled Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)