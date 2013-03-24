ABU DHABI, March 24 Dubai-based Al-Braik
Investments on Sunday said it planned to set up a $200 million
silicon smelter in Abu Dhabi, the first facility of its kind
among Gulf Arab countries.
Privately owned Al-Braik has obtained approval from the
Khalifa Industrial Zone in Abu Dhabi (Kizad) to produce high-
grade silicon metal used in the aluminium industry, the company
said in a statement.
Al-Braik, which invests in energy, real estate and
hospitality industries, appointed U.S investment bank Jefferies
LLC as financial advisor for the project.
The $200 million investment would build two furnaces with
combined output capacity of 33,000 tonnes per annum; they would
be fully operational in early 2016. Capacity would be doubled by
2019.
Oil-rich Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, is
investing billions of dollars in industry, tourism and
infrastructure as it seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil.
Kizad, which became operational this year, has Emirates
Aluminium as its anchor tenant with several other industries
setting up shop in the first phase, which spans 51 square
kilometres (20 square miles).
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)