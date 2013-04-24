By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, April 24 Abu Dhabi government-owned
General Holding Corp (Senaat) on Wednesday said it invested 2.2
billion dirhams ($600 million) in industry last year and would
invest as much this year, as the emirate seeks to diversify its
economy beyond oil.
Investments went into expansion of core industries such as
Emirates Steel, Arkan Building Materials Co and Agthia
Group.
Since 2004, Senaat has invested about 16 billion dirhams in
Abu Dhabi's industrial sector.
"All of this new investment is consistent with our strategy
to engage in industrial projects and we will continue to invest
every year," Hussain al Nowais, chairman of Senaat, told Reuters
after announcing the company's results.
Unlisted Senaat's revenues totalled 12.3 billion dirhams in
2012, up 7.2 percent over the previous year. But net profit was
lower at 1.3 billion dirhams compared to 1.5 billion dirhams in
2011, mainly due to higher depreciation costs, al Nowais said.
Total assets grew 7.8 percent to 25.4 billion dirhams in
2012.
Two of Senaat's companies, Arkan and Agthia, are listed on
the Abu Dhabi Securities Market and there are plans to list more
when market conditions improve, said al Nowais.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)