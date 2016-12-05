Dec 5 The United Arab Emirates National Bureau
of Statistics released the following consumer price data for
October on Monday.
UAE CONSUMER INFLATION 10/16
pct change month/month 0.0
pct change year/year 1.9
NOTE. The statistics authority changed the base year for the
consumer price index to 2014 from 2007 starting in October 2016,
and changed the weights for basket components. For example, the
weight of housing and utilities fell to 34.1 percent from 39.3
percent.
Housing and utility costs rose 4.9 percent from a year
earlier. Food and soft drink prices, which account for 14.3
percent of the new basket, fell 0.4 percent while transport
costs dropped 3.8 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)