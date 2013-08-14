Aug 14 The United Arab Emirates' annual
inflation rate was steady at 1.3 percent in July, at its highest
level since July 2011, according to data released by the
National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
UAE CONSUMER INFLATION 07/13 06/13 07/12
pct change month/month 0.0 0.3 0.0
pct change year/year 1.3 1.3 0.5
NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for over 39
percent of consumer expenses, rose 0.4 percent from a year
earlier. Food and soft drink prices, which make up nearly 14
percent of the basket, climbed 3.5 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters in April forecast average
inflation in the UAE would accelerate to 1.6 percent in 2013
from 0.7 percent in 2012, which was the lowest level since 1990.