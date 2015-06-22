June 22 The United Arab Emirates National Bureau of Statistics released the following May consumer price data on Monday. UAE CONSUMER INFLATION 05/15 04/15 05/14 pct change month/month 0.3 0.2 0.2 pct change year/year 4.3 4.2 2.0 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for over 39 percent of consumer expenses, jumped 9.4 percent from a year earlier in May. The emirate of Abu Dhabi, the biggest emirate in the UAE, hiked electricity and water tariffs from Jan. 1, while the real estate market has been rising. Food and soft drink prices, which account for nearly 14 percent of the basket, gained 1.4 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Janet Lawrence)