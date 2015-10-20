Oct 20 The United Arab Emirates National Bureau of Statistics released the following September consumer price data on Tuesday, showing inflation easing from August, which saw the highest annual rate since February 2009. UAE CONSUMER INFLATION 09/15 08/15 09/14 pct change month/month 0.3 0.9 0.9 pct change year/year 4.3 4.9 2.9 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for over 39 percent of consumer expenses, rose 8.3 percent from a year earlier in September. Abu Dhabi, the biggest emirate in the UAE, hiked electricity and water tariffs from Jan. 1. Food and soft drink prices, which account for nearly 14 percent of the basket, climbed 2.0 percent from a year ago. Transportation price inflation eased to an annual 5.9 percent in September from 10.7 percent in August. The UAE lowered gasoline and diesel prices in September; in August, gasoline prices jumped when the UAE reformed its domestic fuel pricing system, linking prices to global levels. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Tom Heneghan)