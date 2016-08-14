France's Macron to meet unions on Tuesday on labour reform
PARIS, May 21 French President Emmanuel Macron will meet unions on Tuesday to discuss labour reform, his office said on Sunday.
Aug 14 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following July consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Sunday. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 07/16 06/16 07/15 pct change month/month 0.4 0.6 0.3 pct change year/year 2.3 2.1 4.4 NOTE. Year-earlier figures are revised. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Jason Neely)
May 21 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, could see double digit gains over the next year and a half even if the legendary chairman and chief executive decides to retire, a report in Barron's financial newspaper said.