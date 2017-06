DUBAI, March 14 Inflation in the United Arab Emirates in 2012 is not expected to exceed 2 percent, the economy minister said on Wednesday.

"I hope we will be able to control it. It was hovering around 1.5 percent and it should not get past 2 percent," Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.

Inflation climbed to a six-month high of 0.7 percent on an annual basis in January, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.