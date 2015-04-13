By Tom Arnold
| DUBAI, April 13
DUBAI, April 13 Several Islamic insurers in the
United Arab Emirates are seeking guidance from the UAE Insurance
Authority on the possibility of mergers and acquisitions in the
sector, Ibrahim Al Zaabi, director-general of the authority,
told Reuters on Monday.
Talks are at an early stage, he added without naming any of
the companies. The authority regulates the insurance industry.
Hopes for consolidation in the Gulf's crowded Islamic
insurance (takaful) market were raised last week when Bahrain
Kuwait Insurance Co, Bahrain's largest insurer, said
it had raised its stake in local peer Takaful International
to 40.9 percent.
Zaabi also said a committee to oversee Islamic insurance
would be established in the UAE by the end of this year to help
standardise the sector.
The committee will monitor takaful providers as well as the
products they offer, he said, adding that the composition of the
body was still being finalised but it would be made up mainly of
people operating within the UAE's takaful sector.
"We are working on it and planning to bring it out by the
end of the year," Zaabi said on the sidelines of a takaful
conference in Dubai.
