ABU DHABI Oct 9 United Arab Emirates-based
supermarket chain Lulu Group has bought a 10 per cent stake in
U.K.-based trading firm The East India Company and a 40 per cent
stake in its fine foods
subsidiary for around $82 million in total.
The new investment will enable the fine foods unit to expand
its store network in Europe, the Far East and prepare for a
launch in the United States, Yusuff Ali, managing director of
Lulu Group, said in a statement late on Wednesday.
The statement didn't disclose the size of the stakes nor the
price. However, a spokesman of Lulu told Reuters the Abu
Dhabi-headquartered firm is investing approximately $82 million
in two phases for the stakes it is buying.
The East India Company Fine Foods sells luxury foods
including tea and chocolate and has four stores in the U.K and
three in the Middle East. It also distributes through retailers
in 16 countries.
Lulu Group, best known for its chain of supermarkets and
hypermarkets, has operations in 31 countries and reported
turnover in excess of $5 billion last year.
It joins Mahindra Group as an investor in The East India
Company. The Indian conglomerate first bought into the firm in
2010 and made a further investment in 2013.
In May, Lulu announced expansion in Malaysia with plans to
open six new halal-only hypermarkets with an investment of $200
million.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)