DUBAI Nov 26 International Petroleum Investment
Co (IPIC), an investment vehicle owned by the Abu
Dhabi government, plans to price a three-tranche, dual-currency
bond on Tuesday, arranging banks said on Monday.
IPIC, rated AA, plans to issue a three-year
dollar-denominated portion, and two euro-denominated pieces
carrying maturities of 5.5 and 10.5 years.
All three tranches will be benchmark-sized, which is
typically understood to mean at least $500 million.
BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Chase, National
Bank of Abu Dhabi, Natixis, RBS and
Unicredit are joint bookrunners on the deal.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)