Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.3903 pct
ACCRA, June 2 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.3903 at an auction on Friday, from 12.6999 percent at the last sale on May 26.
DUBAI Nov 27 International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), an investment fund controlled by the Abu Dhabi government, is to raise the equivalent of $2.9 billion through a new three-tranche bond issue, lead arrangers said on Tuesday.
The transaction, which will price later on Tuesday, is split between a $750 million three-year bond and two further portions worth a combined 1.65 billion euros ($2.14 billion) which will have maturities of 5.5 and 10.5 years.
Final price guidance was tightened ahead of the launch, with the dollar-denominated portion to price in the range of 135-140 basis points over midswaps, arranging banks said.
Among the two euro-denominated tranches, the 5.5-year portion will price between 145-150 bps over midswaps and the 10-year piece will price between 195-200 bps over midswaps. ($1 = 0.7713 euros) (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)
ACCRA, June 2 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.3903 at an auction on Friday, from 12.6999 percent at the last sale on May 26.
PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said in a statement it had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27 million) for insufficient anti-money laundering controls.