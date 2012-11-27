LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) -
Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC),
rated Aa3/AA/AA, has launched its three-tranche dual-currency
bond deal, through which it is set to raise a combined
USD2.9bn-equivalent.
The issuer launched a USD750m three-year tranche at 135bp
over midswaps, a EUR800m 5.5-year portion at 145bp over midswaps
and a EUR850m note at 195bp over midswaps.
Pricing on all three portions of the deal came at the tight
end of the official guidance ranges, which had been set at
135-140bp for the euro tranche, 145-150bp for the 5.5-year note
and 195-200bp for the 10.5-year portion.
The three-year dollar tranche carries a coupon of 1.75%,
while the two euro-denominated notes have coupons of 2.375% and
3.625% respectively.
BNP Paribas is global co-ordinator on the transaction and is
joint bookrunner along with JP Morgan, NBAD, Natixis, RBS and
UniCredit.
(Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)