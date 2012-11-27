LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), rated Aa3/AA/AA, has priced its triple-tranche dual-currency bond deal, through which it has raised a combined USD2.9bn-equivalent.

The issuer has printed a USD750m three-year tranche at yield of 1.832%, or re-offer cash price of 99.762, a EUR800m May 2018 portion at a yield of 2.459%, or 99.583, and a EUR850m May 2023 note at a yield of 3.742%, or 99.021.

Pricing on all three portions of the deal came at the tight end of the official guidance ranges, which had been set at 135-140bp for the euro tranche, 145-150bp for the 5.5-year note and 195-200bp for the 10.5-year portion.

The three-year dollar tranche carries a coupon of 1.75%, while the two euro-denominated notes have coupons of 2.375% and 3.625% respectively.

BNP Paribas is global co-ordinator on the transaction and is joint bookrunner along with JP Morgan, NBAD, Natixis, RBS and UniCredit. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)