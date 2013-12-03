Credit Suisse says Q1 trends in Asia Pacific similar to Q4
ZURICH, April 5 Credit Suisse Group said on Wednesday trends in its Asia Pacific division in the first quarter had been broadly similar to those seen in the final quarter of 2016.
ABU DHABI Dec 3 Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), the state-owned fund with a main mandate to invest in energy-related assets, on Tuesday reported a 6.7 percent rise in its first-half net profit helped by a recovery in global equity markets.
IPIC, which owns stakes in companies such as Spain's Cepsa and Austria's OMV, made a net profit of 3.2 billion dirhams ($872 million) during first half of this year, compared with 3.0 billion dirhams in the year-ago period, it said in a statement on its website.
Revenue fell to 95.7 billion dirhams versus 96.7 billion dirhams in first half last year. Total assets dropped to 233.1 billion UAE dirhams ($63.46 billion) for the first-half of 2013, compared with 239.3 billion dirhams in December 2012 largely due to unwinding of derivative positions, IPIC said.
Through its Aabar Investments unit, IPIC also owns a stake in Italian bank Unicredit. ($1 = 3.6733 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Dinesh Nair)
ZURICH, April 5 Credit Suisse Group said on Wednesday trends in its Asia Pacific division in the first quarter had been broadly similar to those seen in the final quarter of 2016.
* Apporves to establish mid-term international bonds programme of upto $2 billion to be issued in us markets
By Ambar Warrick April 5 Most Southeast Asian shares fell on Wednesday as cautious investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a crucial meeting on Thursday between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. However, Philippines bucked the trend and gained as much as 1.9 percent to hit a 5-month high, helped by a rally in industrials and financials. "The Philippines GDP is growing at about 7 percent and there is a lot of infrastructure spending