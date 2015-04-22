ABU DHABI, April 22 The United Arab Emirates
energy minister has been appointed the new managing director of
Abu Dhabi investment fund International Petroleum Investment
Company (IPIC) in a reshuffle of the board.
Suhail Mohammed al-Mazrouei has been named managing director
of IPIC, the Emirates news agency WAM reported on Wednesday,
citing an emiri decree by Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin
Zayed al-Nahyan.
Mazrouei replaces Khadem al-Qubaisi, whose name is not
listed in the decree.
Qubaisi's omission from the IPIC board comes days after he
was excluded from board nominees at Arabtec Holding,
where he had been serving as chairman.
Qubaisi holds high-ranking positions in other institutions
through IPIC, but it could not be confirmed whether he would
continue with these.
Neither IPIC nor Qubaisi responded to calls made by Reuters.
The decree named Mohammed Dhaen al-Hameli as deputy chairman
and Hamad Mohammed al-Hurr al-Suwaidi, Nasser Khalifa al-Suwaidi
and Eissa Mohamed Ghanem al-Suwaidi as board members.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan remains chairman of IPIC.
