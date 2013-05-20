ABU DHABI May 20 Abu Dhabi's International
Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) expects to receive $4 billion in
cash for a crude pipeline it built in the Gulf state, enabling
it to repay some upcoming debt maturities, it said in an
investor call on Monday.
The state-owned company built a crude oil pipeline from
Habshan in the west of the United Arab Emirates to its eastern
port of Fujairah to bypass the narrow shipping route in the Gulf
which Iran has threatened to block as western sanctions on its
oil exports tighten.
IPIC undertook the pipeline project and Abu Dhabi National
Oil Co's (ADNOC) onshore unit ADCO will be the operator. IPIC is
in talks with Abu Dhabi's department of finance and the Supreme
Petroleum Council (SPC) on the reimbursement for the spending on
the pipeline, senior executives said in the call.
IPIC anticipates to finalise provisional acceptance of the
handover of the pipeline to ADNOC by June 30.
The $4 billion reimbursement, which will be repaid in a
phased manner over the next 12 months, will be partly used to
pay debt maturities arising this year.
IPIC has a 67.5 billion Japanese Yen ($659 million) facility
maturing in June and $2 billion UAE-dirhams denominated debt
maturing in September.
IPIC also said it has fully-guaranteed a debt of $3 billion
raised in April this year by Malaysia's state-owned firm 1MBD
and Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments through private placements to
invest in various projects.
The energy-focused investment firm, which has stakes in a
number of European-based companies, including Spain's CEPSA and
Austrian oil group OMV, is eyeing more acquisitions,
senior executives led by Murtadha al-Hashmi, IPIC's chief
financial officer, said on the call.
The focus is mostly on petrochemicals, in addition to
upstream oil and gas, oilfield services and technology that
would help the emirate's hydro carbon sector, IPIC said in the
call without providing more details.
Earlier this month, IPIC announced it made a 2012 net profit
of $1.74 billion on the back of better operating performance at
its key units and a recovery in the market value of listed
equities.
IPIC's portfolio comprises more than 15 investments across
Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia and the
investment firm had assets of $65.1 billion as at end 2012.
It is also building an oil refinery in Fujairah, one of the
seven emirates in the UAE.
($1 = 102.4650 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Praveen Menon in Dubai; editing by
Mark Potter)