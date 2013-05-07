* 2012 net profit 6.4 bln dirhams vs 164.1 mln in 2011
* Says profit aided by recovery in equity market values
* IPIC owns stakes in CEPSA, Borealis among others
ABU DHABI, May 7 Abu Dhabi's International
Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) said 2012 net profit surged on
the back of better operational performance and a recovery in the
market value of listed equities.
The government-owned investment vehicle, with a main mandate
to invest in energy-related assets, said net profit for 2012
jumped to 6.4 billion dirhams ($1.74 billion) from 164.1 million
dirhams in 2011.
IPIC has interests in a number of European-based companies,
including Spain's CEPSA and Austrian oil group OMV.
Through its Aabar Investments unit, it also owns a stake in
Italian bank Unicredit.
Past financial results have been hurt by losses on stakes
tied to companies owned by Aabar. In 2011, IPIC booked a $3.42
billion loss on stakes in automaker Daimler and
UniCredit. Aabar has since sold its Daimler stake.
"The profit increase was attributable to the robust
operational performance of CEPSA, NOVA Chemicals and Borealis
along with the recovery of certain listed equities held by
Aabar," IPIC said in a statement.
Consolidated revenue increased to 190.6 billion dirhams in
2012 from 126.0 billion dirhams in the previous year, while
operating profit rose to 11.7 billion dirhams from 9.2 billion.
IPIC's assets fell slightly to $65.1 billion in 2012 from
$65.3 billion in the previous year as growth in assets was
offset by divestitures, the statement said, without providing
any additional details.
Group debt totalled $35.8 billion at the end of 2011, the
latest figure available.
In November, IPIC raised $2.9 billion through a
triple-tranche dual currency bond.
IPIC is a regular issuer in the bond market and has raised
acquisition financing from bond sales.
IPIC's portfolio comprises more than 15 investments across
Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Dinesh Nair and
Helen Massy-Beresford)