* IPO expected to take place on Dubai Financial Market
* Timing would be around end of this year
* GrowthGate might retain minority stake
* Able Logistics just completed leveraged recapitalisation
* Other signs of equity pipeline building in Gulf
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, March 20 Buyout firm GrowthGate Capital
plans to take freight-forwarding company Able Logistics Group
public in Dubai around the end of this year, a senior GrowthGate
executive told Reuters, in a sign of growing strength in the
region's equity markets.
"We aim to make it this year or early next year," Haythem
Macki, a partner at GrowthGate, said. "The market is ready for
it - there's a lot of liquidity now."
Macki said the share sale was expected to take place on
Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the bigger of Dubai's two stock
exchanges, which has not seen any initial public offerings since
the global financial crisis hit the region in 2009.
Because of weakness in primary markets, private equity and
buyout firms in the Gulf have found it difficult to exit their
investments over the past five years, but GrowthGate's plan may
signal that is changing.
"There's a change in the tide," Macki said, adding that
investors and banks were regaining their appetite for risk,
though they put more emphasis on transparency and good corporate
governance than they did before the crisis.
GrowthGate owns 70 percent of Able after a series of
investments that began in 2007. Set up in 2001, Able has annual
turnover of about $200 million and operations across Gulf Arab
countries and in Hong Kong; it also provides land transport and
warehousing services.
Macki said GrowthGate was in the process of choosing
investment bankers to handle the sale, which would take his
firm's stake in Able well below 50 percent, though it might
retain a minority stake. Details have not been decided, he said.
The listing would give investors fresh exposure to one of
Dubai's biggest and fastest-growing industries. At present only
two logistics companies, Aramex and Kuwait-based
Agility, are listed in Dubai.
RECAPITALISATION
Earlier this year, Able conducted a leveraged
recapitalisation in which it took on fresh debt and paid a cash
dividend to shareholders. Bank of Sharjah was the main
lender for the deal, Macki said, declining to reveal the size of
the loan.
The latest dividend means GrowthGate has earned about 158
percent to date on its original investment, Macki said without
giving a monetary figure.
GrowthGate's plan for the Able float coincides with other
signs that a large equity issuance pipeline is building in the
Gulf.
CAPM Investment has said it hopes in coming weeks to conduct
the first IPO on the DFM in five years, taking public a cash
shell firm that would invest in the fashion retailing and food
and beverage sectors.
Emirates REIT, a real estate investment trust, aims to list
its shares on Nasdaq Dubai, the smaller of the emirate's two
exchanges, in coming months. Emaar Properties plans to
list its shopping malls and retail unit on Nasdaq Dubai and in
London.
In Saudi Arabia, Construction Products Holding, a building
materials firm in which Standard Chartered's private
equity arm owns a minority stake, has said it could float 30
percent of its shares this year, while the government plans a
listing for National Commercial Bank, the country's
largest lender by assets.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia. Editing by Jane Merriman)