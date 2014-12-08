DUBAI Dec 8 Dubai Parks and Resorts' 2.5 billion
dirham ($689 million) initial public offer was many times
oversubscribed, the entertainment and leisure company, which is
building a $2.9 billion amusement park complex in the emirate,
said on Monday.
The institutional tranche, which comprised 60 percent of the
offer, was 65 times oversubscribed at the close, Dubai Parks and
Resorts said in an emailed statement. Interested investors
included sovereign wealth funds Kuwait Investment Authority and
Qatar Investment Authority, it said.
The remaining 40 percent of shares were reserved for United
Arab Emirates investors and this part was 10 times
oversubscribed.
The UAE tranche comprised 10 percent allocated to retail
investors, which was 1.63 times oversubscribed; 25 percent for
wealthy individuals and institutions, nearly 14 times
oversubscribed; and 5 percent for the UAE government's Emirates
Investment Authority.
Dubai Parks and Resorts is to list its shares on the Dubai
Financial Market on Wednesday. The company is part of
Meraas Holding, owned by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin
Rashid al-Maktoum.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirhams)
