ABU DHABI Aug 19 United Arab Emirates'
privately-owned KBBO Group plans to merge two of its investment
firms and then raise more than $1 billion from listing a stake
in the combined entity in either London or New York, two sources
with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The family investment firm named after chairman Khalifa
Butti Bin Omeir is merging two of its subsidiaries -- Centurion
Investment and Infinite Investment LLC -- before the end of this
year, with the aim of completing the 40 percent share sale in
the second half of 2016.
Guggenheim KBBO Partners, a joint venture between New
York-based investment firm Guggenheim Partners and KBBO, is
advising on the process and banks will be chosen to arrange the
initial public offering in early September, one of the sources
said.
"The group is raising capital to fund new investment
opportunities and to monetise existing investments," the source
added.
Officials of KBBO declined to comment. Both sources declined
to be named as the matter is not yet public.
Abu Dhabi-based firms like KBBO Group have been increasingly
looking to outside markets for listings, given cumbersome local
regulations and fragile investor confidence. The sole IPO since
2011 on the Abu Dhabi bourse, for leasing firm Massar Solutions,
was scrapped before completing.
"The market and investors abroad have an appetite for good
listings. The company holds attractive assets with a good track
record and after the merger it will be a good equity story," the
second source said.
KBBO's investments range from financial services to defence
and it owns stakes in healthcare provider NMC Group, remittance
and foreign exchange business UAE Exchange and UAE Defence
Technology Co among others.
In March, KBBO said it plans to invest $2 billion in key
sectors of Egypt, betting on growth prospects of that economy.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Keith Weir)