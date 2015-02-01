DUBAI Feb 1 Abu Dhabi-based fleet manager
Massar Solutions has postponed its initial share sale after the
planned flotation failed to secure enough investor backing
during the subscription period, a report by United Arab
Emirates' daily The National said on Sunday.
Significantly less than half of the shares in the 576
million dirham ($156.8 million) initial public offering (IPO)
were taken up by local retail and institutional investors for
whom they were reserved, the paper reported, citing an advisory
source familiar with the matter.
Massar's listing is now being reviewed by the advisors and
the markets regulator, the Securities and Commodities Authority
(SCA), the report added.
The company was selling a 40 percent stake provided by
existing shareholders Invest AD, a local financial firm, and Abu
Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) between Jan. 11 and
25.
A spokesman for Massar declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters.
Should the postponement be confirmed, it will be a blow to
the Abu Dhabi bourse and other companies in the UAE which were
hoping to go public in the near-term.
Massar would have been the first listing in Abu Dhabi since
2011, as investor sentiment suffered in the wake of the
financial crisis but was improving after rebounds in UAE markets
since 2013.
However, the decline in oil prices -- off around 60 percent
from their June peak -- had increased volatility on Gulf bourses
and the head of the SCA said last month a number of companies
were delaying listing plans.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)