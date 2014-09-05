DUBAI, Sept 6 State-owned flydubai said on
Saturday that its flight from Kandahar, Afghanistan, to Dubai
has been diverted in response to earlier report that one of its
flights has been forced to land in Iran.
"Flydubai flight FZ 4359 has been diverted en route to Dubai
and an updated arrival time is being established," a
spokesperson told Reuters, without giving further details.
A U.S. State Department official said a charter aircraft
flying from the U.S. airbase at Bagram in Afghanistan to Dubai
was re-routed to Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Friday due to "a
bureaucratic issue."
The Washington Post earlier reported that Iranian fighter
jets had forced a plane carrying about 100 Americans, and
possibly two Canadians, to land in Iran. It said the plane was
chartered by the Pentagon from flydubai in the United Arab
Emirates.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; writing by Rania El Gamal)