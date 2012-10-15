ABU DHABI Oct 15 Iran is hopeful its ally China
will fund up to $2 billion to complete Tehran's metro rail which
faces delays due to lack of financing as a result of sanctions,
a government official said on Monday.
Phase two of the metro is on track for completion next year
but two new lines under the third phase may be delayed due to
lack of money, Mohammad Montazeri, deputy managing director,
planning & logistics, Tehran Urban & Suburban Railway Co said.
"We are seeing funds from foreign companies. We are in
negotiations with China (government, banks and agencies), we are
hoping to get financing," he told Reuters on the sidelines of
the Middle East Economic Digest's Rail Projects conference.
"If the loans come we can finish on time," he said.
The United States and its allies accuse Iran of using its
atomic programme as a cover to develop nuclear weapons and have
imposed increasingly stringent economic sanctions to try to
force Iran to answer questions about the program. Iran has said
its program is for solely peaceful purposes, not for weapons.
Tehran initially planned to build 430 kilometres of metro
lines with 256 stations at a cost of $18 billion. But as
sanctions began to bite, only 261 kilometres and 175 stations
were approved, estimated to cost around $10 billion, he told the
conference earlier.
The 89-km, 41 stations phase one is operational and the
70-km, 66 stations phase two is scheduled for completion in
2013. The third phase of two lines, about 102 km and 68
stations is due to be completed by 2015, if financing is
secured.
By the end of this year, five lines covering 147 km and 88
stations will be operational, he said.
Foreign loans which accounted for 43 percent of the
approximately $10 billion (for all three phases) metro cost from
1987 to 1997 fell to 10 percent during 1997 to 2005. At the end
of last year, foreign loans dried up completely, he said.
"Now, 50 percent of the funding is from the private sector
and the rest from the government," Montazeri said.
The impact of sanctions is less severe on equipment as 80
percent of Iran's requirements such as wagons, machinery and
other products are produced locally.
"Only for about 20 percent we may feel the impact but that
is not economically viable for us to produce in Iran," he said,
adding some goods such as rail tracks are imported from China,
without giving details.
Despite sanctions, Iran has managed to import banned goods
from some countries in return for oil shipments.
"Foreign investment is the main problem," he said, adding
the company receives over 70 percent subsidy from the
government.
With a population of 8 million in Tehran, at least 15
million journeys are made on the metro daily, he said.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Ron Askew)