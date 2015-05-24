ABU DHABI May 24 The United Arab Emirates' bank
industry association has discussed a proposal to create a
centralised sharia board that would monitor Islamic banking,
which could spur the growth of the industry.
The central bank had proposed setting up a Higher Sharia
Authority that would complement and oversee the work of sharia
boards at individual Islamic banks. This proposal was addressed
at a recent meeting of the UAE Banks Federation, the association
said on Sunday.
"Representatives of the Federation's Islamic banking
committee are working closely with the Central Bank on
guidelines for the establishment of the new body that will help
to ensure consistency amongst all UAE Islamic banks in their
development of new structures and products," it said.
Details of the timing and structure of the new entity were
not specified.
Sharia boards are groups of scholars who rule on whether
financial instruments and activities are religiously
permissible. Gulf countries have in the past tended to follow a
loose, decentralised model of Islamic finance regulation,
leaving much of it to sharia boards at individual banks and
finance firms.
But the rulings of different boards can be inconsistent or
leave scholars open to suggestions of conflicts of interest,
increasing uncertainty among investors and slowing growth.
So in recent months some countries, including Oman,
Pakistan, Morocco and Nigeria, have followed Malaysia's example
by moving towards a centralised board that can impose its will
nationally.
The UAE Banks Federation, which represents 50 banks, also
said on Sunday that it had approved the appointment of a new,
independent monitoring agency that would help to implement its
code of conduct for member institutions. It did not give
details.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)