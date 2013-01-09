DUBAI Jan 9 Dubai is launching a drive to
develop its Islamic business sector, aiming to attract fresh
investment from the Middle East and south-east Asia, the
emirate's ruler said on Wednesday.
The government will promote Islamic banking and insurance,
Islamic financial products and other areas including the
arbitration of Islamic contracts and the setting of quality
standards for halal food, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum
said in a statement.
He did not give details but the official WAM news agency
said Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed al-Maktoum had been
appointed to oversee the project.
A committee will be formed to work on six major initiatives
under the project, and they are expected to be completed within
the next six months, WAM reported.
Islamic finance, based on principles such as bans on
interest and on pure monetary speculation, has grown rapidly
around the world over the last several years, though it remains
much smaller than conventional finance.
Islamic banks now command a roughly 25 percent share of the
banking market in the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation
Council, according to an estimate by Ernst & Young.
Dubai, emerging from its corporate debt crisis of 2009-2010,
wants to boost growth with trade and investment from around the
region. It has a history of successfully developing service
industries; the Dubai International Financial Centre, opened
about a decade ago, has become the Gulf's top banking centre.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Stephen Nisbet)