MILAN Dec 17 Italy's top administrative court
has given Emirates permission to continue operating
direct flights between Milan Malpensa airport and New York,
rejecting a request by rival airlines to stop the flights.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Council of State said its
decision rejected a legal challenge brought against the Gulf
airline by Italian carrier association Assaereo and flagship
carrier Alitalia.
Assaereo and Alitalia had claimed that, as a non-European
carrier, Emirates should not be allowed to fly out of Italy on
the transatlantic route.
An Italian court had initially backed their case and barred
Emirates from flying on the New York-Milan route.
Emirates is a direct competitor of Abu Dhabi-based Etihad
Airways, which bought a 49 percent stake in Alitalia earlier
this year.
Being allowed to fly on the Milan-New York route means
Emirates competes directly with Alitalia, which is focusing on
expanding its long-haul flights after the tie-up with Etihad.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark Potter)