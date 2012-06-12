DUBAI, June 12 Dubai government-owned Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) priced a $650 million seven-year Islamic bond, or sukuk, on Tuesday, arranging banks said.

The sukuk was launched at a profit rate of 7 percent, at the tighter end of guidance, indicating strong investor demand for the issue.

Guidance was earlier set at between 7-7.25 percent.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank , National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Samba Financial Group and Standard Chartered are bookrunners on the sukuk. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Hammond)